CM DK Shivakumar appoints personal representative in Delhi

BENGALURU: In a notable administrative move, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appointed Jobin Joseph as his ‘Personal Representative’, in what appears to be the first such appointment in recent years. The conventional practice of state governments is to designate official representatives in the national capital.

Unlike the formal ‘State Government’s Special Representative in Delhi’ position — previously held by senior Congress leader TB Jayachandra under the Siddaramaiah-led government, and MLA Appaji Nadagouda during the 2014-18 period — Joseph’s role is personal. Sources indicate that it is on pro bono basis, meaning Joseph will serve without drawing a government salary or perquisites.

He is expected to function out of the CM’s office in New Delhi, providing DK Shivakumar a direct line of coordination with central agencies and political stakeholders in the capital.

The unusual nature of the appointment has left political observers seeking clarity on the exact mandate attached to the position. While notifications have been issued, the distinction between a ‘Personal Representative’ operating from the CM’s own Delhi office and the state’s representative has triggered speculation about the style of governance and personal outreach under the current CM.

In Karnataka’s context, where coordination with Centre is often critical for funding, projects and policy clearances, such appointments can serve as important parallel channels. However, the pro bono and personal character of Joseph’s role has raised questions about accountability and how it will interface with the official state machinery already present in Delhi.