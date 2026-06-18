H D Kumaraswamy slams Congress ‘smear campaign’

BENGALURU: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday hit out at Congress leaders, accusing it of initiating a “smear campaign” after JDS and BJP leaders launched a protest against Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s ambitious Bidadi township project.

Accusing the CM of targeting his family by putting up posters stating that they are involved in land grabbing, Kumaraswamy said, “You are aware of the Benniganahalli denotification case. The same person who usurped land in Benniganahalli is now getting posters put up through his associates,” he said. “The people know who I am and what this individual’s credentials are. Shouldn’t a person occupying the office of the chief minister maintain a certain standard? I am not a person who will be weakened by personal vilification. If such attempts are made, my fight will only become more intense,” he added.

He accused Congress leaders of launching the poster campaign to malign him. “The total extent of land in my name is only 46 acres, which I purchased through hard work nearly four decades ago. Apart from that, I do not own any other land. Let them show where these alleged 100 acres are. Anita Kumaraswamy has purchased about 36-37 acres of land. They have even pasted the photograph of some unrelated individual alongside these allegations,” Kumaraswamy said.

He also took strong exceptions to posts featuring BJP leaders --LoPs in Assembly R Ashoka and Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra. “If we have committed any wrongdoing, instruct the authorities to take action. Why resort to anonymous poster campaigns?” he said.