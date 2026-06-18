Karnatak University suspends professor for asking research scholar to marry him

DHARWAD: Karnatak University, Dharwad (KUD) Vice-Chancellor A M Khan suspended Botany Department chairman D Thangudarai here on Wednesday over allegations that he harassed a female research scholar pressuring her to marry him. A male research scholar also said that the professor repeatedly told him that his research work will progress only if he persuaded the female research scholar to meet him.

The V-C had sent a notice to the professor seeking clarification, but his response was not satisfactory, following which a committee was formed to look into the issue. Untill the committee submits its report, he will remain under suspension and based on the report, further action will be taken.

Speaking to TNIE, V-C Khan said a student filed a complaint against the professor alleging that he intentionally delayed awarding the PhD and forcing to make the family meet the professor.

Thangadurai dismissed the charge and said the student is making false allegations and added that he is not supposed to speak without the permission from higher authorities. “I am looking at legal ways to respond to the allegations,” he added.

Meanwhile, ABVP members staged a protest and expressed anger against the KUD authorities for not taking action against the professor who is facing serious allegations. The members staged a protest and damaged flower pots which were kept outside the V-C’s chamber. The timely intervention of the police averted high drama at the varsity.

“We know that no authority will take action. These kinds of issues are suppressed before they come out of the campus. There are videos and other evidence to prove the allegations. The suspension was done on Wednesday after the protest was held,” they added.