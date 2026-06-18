Karnataka HC to ED: Necessity of arrest can’t spring from old charges

BENGALURU: The necessity to arrest must arise from new circumstances, new material, or new conduct; it cannot spring from the ashes of allegations that have remained unchanged, the Karnataka High Court said while declaring the arrest of the directors/office-bearers of Games Kraft Technologies Private Limited by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) as contrary to law.

Justice M Nagaprasanna delivered the verdict on Tuesday, while allowing petitions filed by Deepak Singh, Vikash Taneja and Prithvi Raj Singh, questioning the legality of their arrest on May 8 by the ED, a day after searches were conducted under Section 17 of the PMLA, at their residence in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Counsels for the petitioners contended that a crime comes to be registered to overcome the interim stay order by court on an offence registered in 2024. Karnataka

Countering it, Additional Solicitor General of India submitted that stay of further proceedings in the crime cannot impact investigation in the predicate offence in relation to three new distinct FIRs registered in Telangana Cyber police stations in February 2026.

After hearing them, the court observed that the apex court drew a clear and constitutionally significant distinction between the power to investigate and the power to arrest. The latter cannot be invoked merely because the former is ongoing.