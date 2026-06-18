Look at robust policy to regulate homestays: Karnataka HC to tourism dept

BENGALURU: Considering the increasing importance of homestays and the recurring disputes brought before the court, the Karnataka High Court said it would be appropriate for the tourism department, in consultation with the departments concerned, to examine the feasibility of formulating a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework governing the establishment, operation, and supervision of homestays in the state.

“A regulatory framework would enhance tourist safety, promote confidence in Karnataka as a tourist destination, ensure uniformity in enforcement, reduce regulatory ambiguity, facilitate ease of compliance for operators, protect neighbouring communities, minimise avoidable litigation and foster sustainable growth of the tourism sector,” the court noted.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, while allowing the petition filed by the owner of a homestay in Kodagu district, challenging the order dated April 22, 2026, issued by the deputy commissioner and chairman of District Tourism Development Committee for cancellation of licence after a case of sexual assault on a US national.

The court passed the order as a show-cause notice. It permitted the petitioner to reply to it within two weeks. It said the authorities are permitted to pass necessary orders in accordance with the Karnataka Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) Act, 2015.

The court said it has, of late, been noticing an increasing number of disputes and petitions arising out of actions taken against homestays based on complaints received from tourists, neighbouring residents, local authorities and other stakeholders. The recurring nature of such disputes indicates the need for a more comprehensive and integrated regulatory framework governing homestays in the state, it ruled.

The court said the Karnataka Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) Act, 2015, provides for registration and regulation of tourism trade establishments, including homestays. However, the operation of a homestay involves numerous aspects which cannot be effectively addressed merely through Registration under the Act.