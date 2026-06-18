When a 1,500-year-old Karnataka temple gets a new life

BANAVASI (UTTARA KANNADA): The historic Madhukeshwara temple, which was leaking for the last 12 years has now been renovated by the Department of Archeology.

The 1,500-year-old temple — constructed by the Kadamba rulers of Karnataka — was facing threat as the roof was leaking during monsoon.

The entire temple was covered in tarpaulin to protect it from rain. After TNIE published a report on the condition of the temple, the Department of Archeology took up restoration work that was completed a couple of days ago.

The department has painted the entire Gopura with transparent waterproof paint in three phases.

The temple is known for its unique architecture and sculpture. Constructed by the early Kadamba rulers, the temple hosts the deity in unique honey colour thus earning the name of Madhikeshwara.