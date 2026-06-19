28 case files go missing from Anekal court, theft case filed

BENGALURU: Around 28 case files have reportedly gone missing from a court complex in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru, prompting the registration of a theft case and an official investigation.

M Maruswamy, 45, a judicial officer working at the Court of the Principal Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Anekal Town, lodged a complaint at the Anekal police station on Monday.

According to the complaint, the missing records include 11 files from the Court of the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC, five files from the Court of the III Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, and 12 files from the Court of the IV Additional Civil Judge and JMFC.

Despite repeated searches by court staff, the files could not be traced. The complainant has sought legal action against those responsible for maintaining the records. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of theft and launched an investigation.

“Except for court staff, police personnel and advocates, entry to the sections where such documents are kept is strictly prohibited. Access to record rooms is restricted to authorised judicial staff. Members of the public are allowed only inside court halls during hearings. Even prisoners brought to court are permitted entry only during trial proceedings,” a police officer said.

The missing records pertain to criminal cases, Private Complaint Register (PCR) cases and civil disputes.

“It is a tedious process and will take time to identify those responsible. We are also verifying whether the files were misplaced during cleaning or other administrative work. Judicial staff in charge of the sections concerned will be questioned after obtaining the necessary permissions from the judicial authorities. Advocates and litigants connected to the cases may also be examined,” the officer added.