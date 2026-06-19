Byregowda sets eight-month deadline for Greater Bengaluru Authority to asphalt all ward roads

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byregowda has set an 8-month deadline to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to complete the road development works under the Rs 2,000 crore grant announced by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently.

The minister said this after a meeting with the GBA Chief Commissioner here on Thursday. He asked the officials to identify roads that need repair, prepare the estimates, call tenders, and start the work within two months.

Addressing the media, Byregowda said, people in Bengaluru expect good roads. “The decision to fix ward roads is being taken following the announcement of Rs 2,000 crore for the asphalting of roads in the city by the CM.

The fund announced is for the repair and asphalt of ward roads on priority. In some places, arterial and sub-arterial roads will also be accommodated,” he said and added that the government has issued an order Thursday to identify the deteriorated ward roads in the jurisdiction of five City Corporations.

He also added that, from the identification of such roads to the preparation of an estimate for new asphalting and completion of the short-term tender process will have to be completed in two months’ time, and work should be taken up and completed within six-months.