DKS tastes first poll success as CM; Congress gains upper hand in Council

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has once again proved to be the political fuel propelling the Congress forward, as the party delivered a commanding performance in the biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council, clinching five of the seven seats through masterful strategy and cross-voting support.
With all 222 electors casting their votes, the results have reinforced Congress’ dominance in the Upper House of the Karnataka legislature.
In a 224-member Assembly impacted by the imprisonment of MLA Vinay Kulkarni and the demise of MLA K Sudhakar, the Congress not only held its ground but expanded its influence significantly. Counting of votes concluded with the Congress securing five seats, while JDS candidate Inchara Govindraj emerged as the lone loser, polling just 14 votes.
The JDS camp was left in the lurch as its hopes of winning even one seat were dashed despite alliance support from the BJP.
Former JDS minister Bandeppa Kashempur told The New Indian Express, “We started out with 18 seats and win or lose it does not matter, but the party is like a mother and we put a candidate to ensure we vote for our candidate. It was obvious from the word go that we did not have votes.”
Congress leaders have openly credited the victory to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s sharp political acumen. It was at his insistence that the party fielded a fifth candidate, turning what could have been a modest showing into a decisive sweep.
The Congress leveraged crucial support from expelled BJP MLAs and independents, with reports indicating that at least six-seven BJP and four JDS MLAs cross-voted in favour of the ruling party.
Two unattached members expelled from the BJP - S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar - publicly declared they voted according to their conscience, effectively backing Congress.
Independent candidates Latha Mallikarjun and Darshan Puttanaiah also extended support, bolstering the Congress’ strength to 135 votes.
Both Somashekar and Hebbar were previously in the Congress and had defected to the BJP.
The mood in the Congress camp was electric, with celebrations breaking out at Wonderla on Wednesday night itself. Leaders and workers were seen rejoicing even before the official confirmation of the fifth seat, sensing the momentum Shivakumar had engineered.
With these five fresh wins, the Congress has secured a clear majority in the Legislative Council, paving the way for the election of its own Chairman. This also means BJP’s Basavraj Horatti will have to step down from the post.
The JDS, which had appealed to MLAs across parties to cast a “vote of conscience,” faced yet another setback reminiscent of its earlier Rajya Sabha disappointment with nominee Kupendra Reddy who also lost. Inchara Govindraj turned out to be the scape goat for the party.
BJP MLA and LoP in Assembly R Ashoka said the party will find out who cross voted.
“Cross voting is not good, we will find out who cross-voted. No one can escape. We nominated Inchara Govindraj as NDA candidate. What the Congress has done to draw votes from the JDS and BJP to its candidates is not correct especially when they are protesting against such cross voting in other areas by Congress cadres,” Kashmepur added.
The outcome highlights the fluid loyalties and strategic edge DK Shivakumar brings to Congress’ campaign machinery.
As the Congress strengthens its hold on the Upper House in Karnataka, the results signal a challenging period ahead for the BJP-JDS alliance in the state.