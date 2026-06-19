DKS tastes first poll success as CM; Congress gains upper hand in Council

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has once again proved to be the political fuel propelling the Congress forward, as the party delivered a commanding performance in the biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council, clinching five of the seven seats through masterful strategy and cross-voting support.

With all 222 electors casting their votes, the results have reinforced Congress’ dominance in the Upper House of the Karnataka legislature.

In a 224-member Assembly impacted by the imprisonment of MLA Vinay Kulkarni and the demise of MLA K Sudhakar, the Congress not only held its ground but expanded its influence significantly. Counting of votes concluded with the Congress securing five seats, while JDS candidate Inchara Govindraj emerged as the lone loser, polling just 14 votes.

The JDS camp was left in the lurch as its hopes of winning even one seat were dashed despite alliance support from the BJP.

Former JDS minister Bandeppa Kashempur told The New Indian Express, “We started out with 18 seats and win or lose it does not matter, but the party is like a mother and we put a candidate to ensure we vote for our candidate. It was obvious from the word go that we did not have votes.”

Congress leaders have openly credited the victory to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s sharp political acumen. It was at his insistence that the party fielded a fifth candidate, turning what could have been a modest showing into a decisive sweep.

The Congress leveraged crucial support from expelled BJP MLAs and independents, with reports indicating that at least six-seven BJP and four JDS MLAs cross-voted in favour of the ruling party.

Two unattached members expelled from the BJP - S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar - publicly declared they voted according to their conscience, effectively backing Congress.