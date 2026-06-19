GPS on garbage trucks must, else no payment: Minister Krishna Byregowda

The minister said, “Separate tenders have been floated for waste collection and waste segregation. There are a total of 33 garbage collection tender packages, six of which are in court. The remaining 27 are in the final stages of processing,” he said and added, many existing vehicles are in poor condition, and there is a shortage of staff.

The minister also sought cooperation from residents and stated that 10% of the population continues to litter, 20% issue is with the corporation itself, and around 65% of citizens follow segregation rules. While stating that the public expects the garbage collection vehicle to come at a particular time, he said this is not always possible to keep lifting garbage 24 hours a day. “This problem can be solved only when both the civic body and citizens work together,” the minister stated.

MIN WARNS ACTION AGAINST BSWML OFFICIALS

Minister Krishna Byregowda said he would soon hit the streets and officials would be held accountable wherever waste collection was found to be irregular, and urged the public also to report on irregular waste collection. “In some areas of the city, the segregation of wet and dry waste has reached 65, 70 and 80 per cent, while in some other areas it is only 45 per cent. If unsegregated garbage is collected, action will be taken against the officials concerned, and fines will be imposed on the contractors,” he said.

The minister also stated that littering on the roadside not only harms the health of the public but also spoils the beauty of the city. “Garbage should be given to vehicles coming near houses. If the existing system is used effectively, a 50% improvement is possible.” He said the problem of dumping garbage on roadside has increased in areas where vehicles do not go or reach on time. He said steps will be taken to stop this problem.