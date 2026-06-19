Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Betrayers will be caught, warns Ashoka

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP, which managed to win two of seven Council seats in Thursday’s elections, was rattled by cross-voting by its MLAs. While party leaders admitted that three of its legislators cross-voted, it is not clear if four BJP MLAs assigned to vote for NDA alliance partner JDS followed the party’s directions.

Raghu Kautilya and Lingaraj Patil were declared elected to the Council, securing 29 and 27 votes respectively. JDS candidate Govindaraju received just 14 votes. The BJP has allotted 30 votes each to its two candidates, and four votes to the JDS. However, the JDS, which has 18 MLAs, got just 14 votes.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said they would soon know the details of the three party MLAs who cross-voted, and the party would take action in that regard.

After the results were announced, he told the media that they had assigned 30 votes each to two of its candidates, Patil and Kautilya. While one vote assigned to Kautilya was invalid, three MLAs who were asked to vote for Patil cross-voted. He said the BJP had allotted four votes to the JDS candidate.