POCSO case against seer: Court in Karnataka adjourns verdict date

DAVANGERE: With the High Court of Karnataka fixing June 23 as the date of hearing on appeal to cancel the anticipatory bail given to the POCSO-accused Vachanananda Swamy of the Panchamasali Gurupeet Harihar, the district court has adjourned the date of its verdict to June 30. According to the original schedule, the date of verdict was June 18 on the application of the Harihar Rural Police requesting the district court to cancel the anticipatory bail given to Vachanananda Swamy. The hearing was held on June 11.

Vachanananda Swamy’s advocate SV Patil said, “The court had granted bail to Vachanananda Swamy on May 2. The investigating officer and the government prosecutor had filed an application in the High Court on June 6 to cancel this bail.

Since the hearing is pending in the High Court, it has been postponed to June 30, saying that it is not appropriate to give any order from the Special POCSO Court. The High Court has asked Vachanananda Swamy to appear before it on June 23. The POCSO incident is a hatched conspiracy to expel Swamy from the math.”

The High Court, which on Wednesday heard the application filed by the mother of the POCSO victim, expressed shock on anticipatory bail being given to the accused.