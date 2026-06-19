Ready for talks with TN on Mekedatu, says CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that Karnataka is ready to hold talks with Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project at any time. Speaking to reporters, the CM said people of both states are Indians and should not be divided over the issue.

Shivakumar’s statement comes on a day when Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar’s address to the state assembly called for halting Karnataka’s attempt to build the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river.

Shivakumar said that a balancing reservoir would help ensure water supply to Tamil Nadu during times of distress and would benefit both the states.

The CM said that the project is meant solely to meet Bengaluru’s drinking water needs, and not for irrigation. “Not even a single bucket of water will be used for irrigation,” he reiterated. Shivakumar said a dam in Mekedatu across the Cauvery would also protect the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers through balanced water management. Mekedatu is a project that will help Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka, he said, adding that the project is the heart of South India and will benefit both the states.

“We are ready to release 177 tmct of water to Tamil Nadu based on the Supreme Court directive. The court has said that the decision on the Mekedatu project should be made by the Central Water Commission,” the CM added.

Further, Shivakumar said that Tamil Nadu politics has revolved around the Cauvery water sharing dispute for the past 40 to 50 years. “Over the last one year, almost 400 tmcft of water has emptied into the sea. Tamil Nadu is constructing reservoirs within its territory, and we have not objected to it. We are not seeking any financial aid. This project will also help us to generate 400 MW power,” Shivakumar said.