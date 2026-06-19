SIR exercise to kick off in Karnataka from June 20

BENGALURU: The stage is set for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka that will commence on June 20 (Saturday). The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, will start printing enumeration forms from Saturday, and it will take nine days to reach the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who will start visiting the houses of voters from June 30 with the forms.

On May 14 this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced phase three of the SIR exercise in 20 states and Union Territories from June 20. It may be recalled that the upcoming exercise is the ninth such revision in Karnataka, with the last one conducted in 2002, when there were around 3 crore voters in the state.

CEO Karnataka V Anbukkumar said that printing of over 11 crore enumeration forms will start from June 20. There are 5,55,74,064 voters in Karnataka. Each eligible voter will be given two custom-made partially pre-printed forms. The voters will have to fill both the forms— one must be handed over to the BLOs. The second, attested by the BLO, will be retained by the voter.

“People’s involvement will start from June 30. Citizens are requested to actively participate in the SIR exercise by keeping the required documents ready, along with their latest passport-size photograph. They must sign the enumeration form and hand it over to the BLOs,” he added.

According to data, 91.5% of Karnataka’s electoral population has been mapped till June 18, 2026. Also, 75% of the population in Greater Bengaluru Authority limits has been mapped.