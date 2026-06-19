Small traders call off protest across Karnataka after Minister Khader's assurance

BENGALURU: The indefinite strike called by bakery, condiments, beeda shop owners and other small traders across Karnataka was called off on Thursday evening after an assurance from Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader, that their grievances would be addressed within a week.

The decision came after a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, where around 20,000 traders and shop owners gathered to highlight what they described as harassment by officials from Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Health department and police.

The bandh saw widespread participation across Bengaluru, with traders claiming that nearly 90 per cent of over 58,000 bakeries, condiments stores, beeda shops and small retail shops in the city remained closed.

The shutdown disrupted the availability of tea, coffee, milk, tobacco products and bakery items in several localities.