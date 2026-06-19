Students protest against worms in food at hostel in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Students of the Post-Matric Boys’ hostel in Sangameshwar Nagar, Belagavi, staged a protest on Wednesday night, alleging severe mismanagement, including worm-infested food, lack of drinking water and poor sanitation facilities.

The students also accused the hostel warden of negligence, alleging that he visits the facility only occasionally. Their anger peaked when worms were found in meals served on Thursday. In protest, the students placed cooking vessels outside the hostel premises and demanded immediate visit of officials from the social welfare department.

Officers from the APMC police station visited the hostel and persuaded the students to withdraw their agitation.

The officers assured them that a meeting with higher authorities would be convened to resolve the issues and prevent such incidents in the future. An ambulance was also kept on standby on the premises amid concerns that contaminated food could affect the students’ health.