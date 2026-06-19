Traffic violators jump rebate schemes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: More than 83,000 people have died in road accidents in Karnataka over the last eight years, while thousands of traffic violations are reported across the state every day. Despite announcing five rebate schemes, the police department continues to grapple with over five crore pending e-challan traffic violation cases, with motorists owing a whopping Rs 2,727.38 crore in unpaid fines.

A serving senior IPS officer slammed the move stating that it was rewarding violators by offering discounts multiple times, whereas the thinking should be on imposing additional penalties on offenders for delaying payment of fines, in the interest of road safety.

The state government has announced a 50 per cent concession on pending traffic fines five times in recent years—three times in 2023 and twice in 2025. The sixth rebate scheme is scheduled to be implemented from June 21 to July 10.

According to data available with TNIE, between 2019 and April 2026, the Karnataka State Police, across six police commissionerates and nine districts, booked 7,46,56,150 traffic violations through the e-challan system and imposed fines amounting to Rs 3,605.93 crore.

Of this, Rs 878.55 crore has been collected. However, the fine amount 5,05,74,348 traffic violation cases remain unpaid, with authorities yet to recover Rs 2,727.38 crore.

Bengaluru city tops the list with 3,37,79,608 lakh pending traffic violation cases and Rs 1,843 crore in pending fines, followed by Mysuru city and Belagavi city.

‘Rebate schemes reduce fear of fines and may encourage violations’

Among the districts, Mysuru, Bengaluru South (earlier Ramanagara) and Mandya reported the highest number of pending traffic violation cases. A senior officer of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority said the authority would recommend the concession to the state government, which will take the final decision on the proposal.