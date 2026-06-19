Two workers feared dead in STP tank mishap at Belagere

BENGALURU: Two outsourced workers of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) were feared dead after they fell into a sewage treatment plant (STP) tank at Belagere under the Varthur police station limits on Thursday evening.

The missing workers have been identified as Akilan (30), a native of Bihar, and Akhilesh (30), a native of Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred around 6.10 pm when three workers were carrying out maintenance work near a tank at the treatment facility.

They reportedly lost their balance and fell into the tank. One of the workers, Karthik (25) from Tamil Nadu, was rescued by colleagues at the site. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department launched a search and rescue operation soon after the incident.

However, due to the high volume of water in the tank and poor visibility, the operation could not be completed on Thursday night.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City) Narayana M visited the spot during his night rounds and inspected the rescue operation.