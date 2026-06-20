DPIIT to set up 100 industrial parks across India in 6 years

BENGALURU: To elevate India’s manufacturing sector to a global level, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries is aiming to develop 100 industrial parks across the nation over the next six years, said Gurneet Tej, Joint Secretary, DPIIT.

Outlining the key frameworks of the Union government’s flagship initiative, at a press conference held here on Friday, Gurneet said the ‘BHAVYA’ scheme was launched on May 23 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 33,660 crore, and is set to transform the landscape of the country’s industrial infrastructure.

“The scheme will develop 100 industrial parks with a minimum land of 100 acres up to 500 acres, and the deadline to submit applications for the first phase is July 31. Of this, 20 parks will be up to 1,000 acres.

The focus is on constructing infrastructure-ready plug-and-play parks to facilitate the immediate commencement of manufacturing activities”, she said. Gurneet said that the parks would be suitably located near expressways, railways, airports.