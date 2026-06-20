ED raids six places in Bengaluru for FEMA violations exceeding Rs 2,500cr

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zone, conducted searches under the Foreign Exchange Management Act at six premises across the city on allegations of unauthorised cross-border transfer of money using Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) by multiple entities.

Preliminary findings revealed contravention of FEMA through unauthorised cross border money transfer, amounting to more than Rs 2,500 crore. The main entities where the searches were conducted were Transak Technology India Pvt Ltd, Carretx Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mokshagna Technologies Pvt Ltd, Buyhatke Internet Pvt Ltd and Abhibha Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Restraint orders have been placed on bank accounts used by some of these entities having a balance of around Rs 6 crore. The ED initiated the investigation based on a complaint alleging largescale FEMA violations by Bengaluru-based unauthorised payment system operators using crypto currencies.

None of these entities which were offering cross-border transfer of money through VDAs are designated as authorized by the RBI. These entities are not complying with any regulation such as purpose code, FIRC etc mandated by the RBI for inward and outward remittances. Most of these entities circumvented the official channel by operating through related entities registered in foreign jurisdiction and controlled and operated from India.

The operations revealed use of a large volume of over-the-counter deals in India-based crypto trading platforms, use of shell entities especially incorporated in known tax havens, use of foreign-based crypto trading platforms for unauthorised cross border transfer, the ED said.