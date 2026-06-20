Ensure guarantee benefits credited only to Karnataka-based accounts: CM DK Shivakumar to officials

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has directed officials to ensure that bank accounts linked to the state’s guarantee schemes are located within Karnataka, after it was found that funds were being transferred to accounts in other states.

The CM said Karnataka’s welfare programmes must benefit only eligible residents of the state. He expressed concern that voters from other states were reportedly availing benefits under the schemes and instructed officials to take steps to prevent such instances.

Shivakumar, who held a review meeting on guarantee schemes on Friday, directed officials to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is inconvenienced while cracking down on misuse of the guarantee schemes. Further, the CM said that action should focus only on ineligible beneficiaries and fraudulent claims. Shivakumar noted that some Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries had changed bank accounts after the assistance amount was automatically adjusted against loan repayments and said such genuine beneficiaries should not face difficulties.

In the meeting, officials informed that Gruha Lakshmi benefits were being credited to deceased beneficiaries and that some accounts outside Karnataka were receiving payments. Officials also flagged alleged misuse of UPI accounts opened through Airtel Payments Bank. Shivakumar stressed that Karnataka’s welfare schemes must benefit only eligible residents of the state and directed officials to plug loopholes.

The CM also suggested encouraging financially well-off beneficiaries to voluntarily opt out of the schemes.

The meeting also reviewed technical issues in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, including e-KYC compliance and inactive bank accounts. It also discussed observations in the CAG report, which flagged cases of multiple beneficiaries receiving payments through a single account, duplicate registrations and inadequate verification of application details.

Officials were also directed to gather information on people from other states who have settled in Karnataka and are availing benefits under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.