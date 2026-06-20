'Is road construction rocket science?': Minister's poser raises hopes of action on Bengaluru roads

Soon after taking charge as Bengaluru Development Minister on June 16, Krishna Byre Gowda, took the officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to task. Expressing his frustration over the recurring issue of potholes and poor-quality roads in Bengaluru, he asked them a million-dollar question: “Is road construction rocket science?” It was a clincher of a question. Nothing concrete has come out of it yet, but it seems to have set the tone for things ahead. At least the intention became transparent – that something is about to happen that will make Bengaluru liveable again.

Why that optimism? Because although he was referring to the poor condition of roads, the same principle – that there is no “rocket science” involved for correction – can be applied to a whole slew of problems afflicting Bengaluru. Yes, there may be problems, but none of them need “rocket science” to resolve.

In a strange way, it seemed similar to an incident that had occurred in a restaurant some years ago, and in which coincidentally the same term “rocket science” was used by the restaurant’s manager while reprimanding the cooks for not being able to prepare a dish that the customers wanted – “Do you need rocket science to prepare what they want?” he shouted. The customers, however, got up and left.

They wanted that one dish, did not get it, and they walked out, probably to another restaurant where they got what they wanted. The same could play out at a more worrisome level if the minister’s use of the words is not taken seriously – Bengaluru could lose a lot more than a restaurant losing its customers to another.