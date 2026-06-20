Karnataka CM DKS to meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis over Krishna waters

BELAGAVI: With drinking water reserves under pressure in parts of North Karnataka, the state is pinning its hopes on a crucial meeting between Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on June 20 to secure the release of 2 tmcft of water into the Krishna River.

Expressing optimism over a positive outcome, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said the state government expects Maharashtra to restore the practice of releasing 2 tmcft of water during the summer months, which has reportedly not happened for the past five to six years.

“The CM will personally impress upon his Maharashtra counterpart the need to release water. We are hopeful of receiving 2 tmcft, which will be used strictly for drinking purposes,” Roshan said on Friday.

The urgency has intensified after a gate failure at the Hippargi Barrage resulted in the loss of nearly 1.5 tmcft of stored water, leaving only 0.08 tmcft in the reservoir. The issue has already been raised with the chief minister, who has taken up the matter directly with Maharashtra.

Roshan, however, ruled out any immediate drinking water crisis. He said the Hidkal Reservoir currently holds 5.5 tmcft of water and the Malaprabha Reservoir has 8 tmcft, of which about 5 tmcft is available for use. The available reserves will be earmarked exclusively for drinking water, with no supply being made for irrigation at present. Roshan also said the local bodies are instructed to ensure adequate water supply for livestock through continuous monitoring .