Karnataka courts hit by hoax bomb threats

Bomb threat emails were received at the district courts in Davanagere, Dharwad and Kolar, triggering a tense atmosphere for some time. The bomb disposal squad and the dog squad conducted a thorough search. In Davanagere, a bomb threat message was sent to the official email ID of the district court located near PB Road.

The Kolar District Court received a bomb threat message at 10.53 am.

Court staff immediately brought the matter to the notice of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, who informed the police. Speaking to media persons, the SP said no explosives or suspicious materials were found during the search operation. Kolar Town Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the person responsible for sending the threat email.

He added that around 8 am, a hoax email threat was received by the district court, and based on the information available, the anti-bomb squad and K9 squads were deployed to investigate, following which the call was confirmed to be a hoax.