Karnataka courts hit by hoax bomb threats

DHARWAD/KOLAR/DAVANAGERE: District courts in Kolar, Dharwad and Davanagere received multiple hoax bomb threat e-mails on Friday, disrupting court proceedings and triggering heightened security measures.
The bomb threat messages prompted police and security personnel to launch extensive search operations at the court premises. The Kolar District Court received a threat email on Friday morning, while similar communications were sent to the district courts in Dharwad and Davanagere.
Following thorough inspections and preliminary investigations, authorities confirmed that the threats were false alarms. The hoax bomb threat in the Dharwad district court marks the third such incident this year. Earlier, similar bomb threats had been directed at the High Court. According to sources, the message originated from kurunanidhi.kundi@underworlddog, claiming that bombs would detonate by 2 pm. Police carried out extensive sanitisation for more than two hours. This was the third occurrence.
Bomb threat emails were received at the district courts in Davanagere, Dharwad and Kolar, triggering a tense atmosphere for some time. The bomb disposal squad and the dog squad conducted a thorough search. In Davanagere, a bomb threat message was sent to the official email ID of the district court located near PB Road.
The Kolar District Court received a bomb threat message at 10.53 am.
Court staff immediately brought the matter to the notice of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, who informed the police. Speaking to media persons, the SP said no explosives or suspicious materials were found during the search operation. Kolar Town Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the person responsible for sending the threat email.
He added that around 8 am, a hoax email threat was received by the district court, and based on the information available, the anti-bomb squad and K9 squads were deployed to investigate, following which the call was confirmed to be a hoax.