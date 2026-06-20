Karnataka freezes Rs 436 crore in cyber fraud cases, Maharashtra tops in crackdown

BENGALURU: Karnataka has emerged as the second best performing state in the country in freezing money lost to cyber fraud, with police successfully blocking Rs 436 crore through bank lien marking mechanisms, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Friday.

Speaking after reviewing cybercrime response systems at the Police Wireless Headquarters on MG Road, Kharge said the state has intensified efforts to combat the growing threat of cybercrime through advanced technology, dedicated teams and improved public grievance mechanisms. Karnataka police managed to freeze Rs 436crore, accounting for 17 per cent of Rs 2,640crore reported lost to cyber fraud. Maharashtra topped the list by freezing Rs 548crore of Rs 3,203crore reported losses, also amounting to 17 per cent.

Between January and May 2026, the Police Wireless Unit received 10.33 lakh calls and registered 90,225 complaints. During the same period, people lost Rs 807crore to cyber fraud, of which Rs 216crore has already been blocked.

He added that Karnataka police have adopted several measures to accelerate cybercrime investigations and recovery of defrauded money. Dedicated bank follow-up teams have been formed to immediately initiate lien marking of suspicious transactions and coordinate with financial institutions. To strengthen cybercrime response, wireless personnel have been trained in cyber investigations, system administration and use of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) platform.

Special liaison officers have also been appointed to coordinate with banks, obtain CCTV footage, facilitate FIR registration and assist victims in recovering blocked funds. Additionally, 51 PSIs and Head Constables have been deployed on the I4C platform to expedite the blocking of fraudulent bank transactions.