Karnataka HC directs OMCs to consider request for ethanol supply

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to consider the representation seeking enhancement of the allocation in the supply of ethanol within four weeks.

Allowing the petition filed by M/s Vinp Distilleries and Sugars Pvt Ltd, Haveri district, seeking directions to OMCs to consider the representation dated October 27, 2025, Justice M Nagaprasanna said the petitioner becomes entitled to issuance of a writ of mandamus directing OMCs to act in consonance with Clause 6.8 of the agreement, particularly when they themselves invoked Clause 6.8 to enhance procurement from 1.44 crore litres to 3.92 crore litres.

There cannot be selective or partial invocation of Clause 6.8 by denying 9.90 crore litres as sought for. If such conduct were to be countenanced, operation of the clause would be reduced to the whims and fancies of OMCs, an eventuality wholly antithetical to law, he said.