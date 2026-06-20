Karnataka MLC polls: I am not surprised by cross-voting, does not worry me, says HDK

MYSURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he was neither surprised nor unsettled by reported cross-voting in the recent Legislative Council elections.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday, Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, said he had anticipated cross-voting within the ranks. He claimed that four MLAs had voted against the party and that some of them were already discussing leaving the party. He maintained that such developments did not worry him, adding that he was aware of internal alignments and future actions would be taken after reviewing the situation.

He said excessive trust within the party had contributed to the setback, but insisted the organisation had enough strength to recover. According to him, the decision to field a candidate was also meant to assess the “conscience” of party MLAs, and the outcome had unfolded as expected.

Reiterating his confidence, Kumaraswamy said the party would focus more on young leaders and give greater opportunities to Gen Z in the coming days. He said rebuilding leadership was a priority and new faces would be encouraged.

On senior leader GT Devegowda, he expressed strong displeasure, saying the leader had effectively moved away from the party. Kumaraswamy said his position on Devegowda was final and would not change, even under pressure from within the party or from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.