Names of doctors on transfer list go missing from official order in Karnataka.

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services has come under scrutiny after several doctors listed in the final General Transfer list for Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) for 2026-27, disappeared from the official transfer orders issued on June 6. According to rules, every name appearing in the final transfer list must feature in the transfer order. Any exemptions granted are required to be explicitly mentioned. However, names of certain senior doctors who were part of the final list were omitted entirely, without any explanation.

This selective “disappearance” has triggered speculation and raised questions about transparency in the process. Among the doctors on the final transfer list who did not feature in the transfer orders are: Dr Srinivas G, General Hospital, Srinivasapura and Dr Latha Prameela, General Hospital, KR Puram.

In the past, similar transfer-related requests by doctors have been rejected, with some officers even opting for voluntary retirement after their appeals were turned down. The case of Dr Srinivas G has drawn particular attention. He is actively contesting for the post of president of the Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (Kolar district) and is currently campaigning on a platform of reform. One of the key promises in his six-point manifesto is to bring greater transparency in transfer and promotion lists if elected.

The Directorate is yet to issue any clarification on the omission of names from the final orders, or reasons behind the selective exemptions. Health department watchers say it has eroded confidence in the transfer process and could dent the credibility of the ongoing administrative exercise. Further developments are awaited as association demands full transparency.