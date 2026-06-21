15-day window for owners to get power

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Saturday that owners of buildings completed on or before May 31, 2026 will be given a 15-day window to get electricity connections under a special exemption. The period will commence from the date the government order is issued.

Shivakumar said building owners seeking electricity connections must mandatorily submit photographs of their building and GPS-based location. “We have simplified the provisions relating to the occupancy certificate (OC) and completion certificate (CC). Earlier, we had said the benefit would be available to those who had applied for building approval before May 31, 2026. However, contractors pointed out that this would not be practical,” he said.

The chief minister said exemptions are provided for certain rural structures, including sericulture sheds and cattle sheds. But, he clarified, the relaxation will not apply to newly constructed buildings. He said the issue was discussed with the ministers of energy, rural development and urban development before arriving at the decision.