Act on Belagavi row probe: Chief secretary to officials

BELAGAVI: The long-standing controversy over the implementation of resolutions reaffirming Belagavi’s status as an integral part of Karnataka, as well as other Kannada-related concerns, has entered its final phase. Acting on a formal complaint, the office of the State Chief Secretary has instructed the relevant authorities to undertake a detailed investigation and take necessary action in accordance with the outcome of the inquiry.

The functioning of the Belagavi City Corporation has been facing allegations of acting against Karnataka’s interests for quite a long time. The officials have also been instructed to submit a detailed report to the government and inform the complainant about the action taken.

The directive was issued on June 10 following a petition submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office by Ashok Chandaragi, the president of the Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee.

The communication further mandates that details of the action be uploaded to the Janaspandana IGRS portal and that a formal response be provided to the complainant. Kannada organisations have raised objections to several decisions and policies adopted by the corporation, alleging official indifference to concerns relating to language and regional identity.

Authorities are expected to explain, with supporting records, what decisions were allegedly taken against the interests of Kannada and Karnataka, who was responsible for them, and whether there were lapses in implementing the state’s language policy.