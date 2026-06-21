Diesel price differential may up bus fare, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday hinted at increasing the fares in state-run KSRTC buses because of a big difference in the price of diesel between private pumps and government depots.

“Looks like the difference is over Rs 40 and these are alarming numbers,” he said, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting. He revealed that transport corporations had sent proposals seeking an increase in fares.

“After reviewing these proposals, we will decide as KSRTC must survive and benefit people. This is also because the prime minister has requested us all to travel by buses to save fuel. He has also given some guidelines.

Keeping all that in mind, we will decide on what can be done in the best interest of the state and people, as early as possible,” he added.

The cabinet, during the meeting, decided to procure 620 new buses with an investment of Rs 235 crore. Permission was given to purchase 400 BS-V fully built buses for rural areas.

Of them, 220 buses will be allocated to the North West Road Corporation and 400 to KSRTC. Administrative approval was given to set up electric bus depots in 11 locations across the state at a cost of Rs 112 crore, he said.