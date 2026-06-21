DKS: Karnataka to form special team in Delhi to tap central schemes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday approved the formation of a special team of officials to identify Union Government schemes that can be brought to the state and to explore funding opportunities under various Centrally- sponsored programmes.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the team will study the schemes implemented in states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat and identify opportunities that Karnataka can avail to maximise Central assistance.
Shivakumar felt that the Residential Commissioner’s office in Delhi did not did not live up to his expectations following which he will restructure it. “So, we are reorganising it. We are setting up something new there to collect information on which projects to apply for in Delhi, what schemes are available in other states-like how much Tamil Nadu,
Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat were taking. To gather all such information, I am setting up a separate unit and appointing a separate team of officers,” the CM elaborated.
Shivakumar said that he has held meetings with senior officials from Karnataka working in Delhi and taken their suggestions. The CM also revealed that he will be appointing five or six retired civil service officers, who have come forward to serve, with the responsibilities to explore the opportunities.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister informed that a legal cell in Delhi will be set up to handle Supreme Court and other cases concerning the state.
Karnataka Bhavan for UPSC students
For the convenience of students preparing for UPSC and other competitive exams and to provide them with facilities under one roof, the state cabinet approved the construction of Karnataka Bhavan-4 in New Delhi at a cost of Rs 80 crore.
Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students will be given 50% reservation and the remaining 50% to those belonging to other communities, the CM informed.