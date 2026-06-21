DKS: Karnataka to form special team in Delhi to tap central schemes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday approved the formation of a special team of officials to identify Union Government schemes that can be brought to the state and to explore funding opportunities under various Centrally- sponsored programmes.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the team will study the schemes implemented in states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat and identify opportunities that Karnataka can avail to maximise Central assistance.

Shivakumar felt that the Residential Commissioner’s office in Delhi did not did not live up to his expectations following which he will restructure it. “So, we are reorganising it. We are setting up something new there to collect information on which projects to apply for in Delhi, what schemes are available in other states-like how much Tamil Nadu,

Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat were taking. To gather all such information, I am setting up a separate unit and appointing a separate team of officers,” the CM elaborated.