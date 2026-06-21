HDK ‘architect’ of Bidadi township, says DKS; Ready to release documents: Ex-CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday hit out at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for opposing the Bidadi township project, saying that the latter was its “architect”. Hitting back, Kumaraswamy said that he can substantiate his stand by providing documents.

CM Shivakumar said that Kumaraswamy, as CM, had notified the project, and later BS Yediyurappa continued it. “We are only taking the project forward and are not doing anything new,” the CM said, accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue. He said the State Government is offering farmers 50% of the developed land, up from the 40% proposed earlier. He said the process of paying compensation of Rs 2.5 crore per acre has commenced.

Lambasting Kumaraswamy for opposing the project, Shivakumar asked why the former CM had declared the area a ‘Red Zone’ and why the project was not denotified during his tenure. Shivakumar said nearly 80% of farmers have agreed to part with their land for the project and reiterated that the State Government would proceed with the project in accordance with the law.

Kumaraswamy said that discussions on the project had taken place when he was the CM in 2007. Kumaraswamy said he would release documents to clarify his position. He questioned the State Government’s land acquisition process, alleging that compensation cheques were distributed through local MLA instead of officials. “They are trying to woo farmers. Let the people also know what their stand was,” he said.