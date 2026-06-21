Karnataka gears up for 12th International Yoga Day, will draw 2,000 practitioners

BENGALURU: Karnataka is set to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21 with a series of programmes across the state under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’ The main state-level event will be held at 7 am on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday and is expected to attract around 2,000 practitioners and members. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the programme.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, Health Minister UT Khader, and other dignitaries will attend the event. Actor Sudharani, Vasishtha Simha and Haripriya will participate as special guests.
A 40-minute common yoga protocol session will be held. Khader said this year’s celebrations aim to move beyond a symbolic one-day observance and encourage yoga as a daily practice.
The government has launched ‘Nitya Yoga’, a year-round initiative designed to promote regular yoga practice among rural communities, women, children and senior citizens. Special yoga programmes will be conducted throughout the year in AYUSH institutions and Ayushman Health Centres, particularly in rural areas.
The AYUSH Department organised several activities at the state, district and taluk levels in line with the International Yoga Day theme. A national symposium on ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ under the concept of ‘Science Yoga’ is organised by Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru.
Seminars are scheduled to be held at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology respectively in the coming weeks.
As part of the run-up to Yoga Day, the Government Ayurveda Research Centre in Mysuru completed a 100-day countdown campaign and organised 12 national-level online competitions. Karnataka conducted yoga-related competitions in at least 1,000 government schools.
Metro to starts at 5 am
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced early morning services across all Namma Metro corridors starting at 5 am from all terminal stations, instead of the usual Sunday start time of 7 am. BMRCL said the special arrangement is made to enable participants to conveniently attend Yoga Day programmes.