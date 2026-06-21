Karnataka gears up for 12th International Yoga Day, will draw 2,000 practitioners

BENGALURU: Karnataka is set to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21 with a series of programmes across the state under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’ The main state-level event will be held at 7 am on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday and is expected to attract around 2,000 practitioners and members. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the programme.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, Health Minister UT Khader, and other dignitaries will attend the event. Actor Sudharani, Vasishtha Simha and Haripriya will participate as special guests.

A 40-minute common yoga protocol session will be held. Khader said this year’s celebrations aim to move beyond a symbolic one-day observance and encourage yoga as a daily practice.

The government has launched ‘Nitya Yoga’, a year-round initiative designed to promote regular yoga practice among rural communities, women, children and senior citizens. Special yoga programmes will be conducted throughout the year in AYUSH institutions and Ayushman Health Centres, particularly in rural areas.

The AYUSH Department organised several activities at the state, district and taluk levels in line with the International Yoga Day theme. A national symposium on ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ under the concept of ‘Science Yoga’ is organised by Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru.