Karnataka HC directs GBA to grant TDR for land acquired in 2012

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in favour of the legal heirs of a property owner, whose land was acquired to develop roads in 2012.

“A public servant, on the strength of the order of hierarchy, having executed the relinquishment deeds cannot strip off the rights of the citizen on a plea that it was an error.

The petitioners today have neither the land nor TDR or any compensation. Therefore, the petitioners become entitled to the reliefs sought from this court,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna while allowing a petition by Lakshmi and four others, who are the legal heirs of late Puttaswamy, the landowner.

Two pieces of land owned by Puttaswamy were acquired by then BBMP in 2012 for formation of a road to Bangarappa Nagara and widening of Javaregowdana Doddi road from Kenchenahalli road to NICE road.