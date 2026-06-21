Like me, Shah must seek details on RSS activities: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek details from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) about its activities to ensure transparency in its functioning, as he did a few days ago.

Referring to objections from various organisations, including BJP, to his letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking information on the registration of the Sangh,

Priyank said the organisation has its shakhas across the country... It should give a report on the number of shakas, those running them, and funds to run them in the interest of the nation and to ensure transparency in its functioning.

“I have already written to the RSS chief. Let him reply. It is a 100-year-old organisation and documents related to its registration might have been misplaced,” he told reporters.

“When RSS members march in public, who gives them security? Is it the department of commerce or the women and child welfare department? The home department gives them security. Being the home minister of the state, I want to know to whom security is given,” he said. Taunting BJP state chief BY Vijayendra, Priyank advised him not to go to Delhi as the party high command is likely to ask him to step down over the issue of cross voting.

He lashed out at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for alleging that the Congress had offered Rs 50-Rs 60 crore to MLAs from opposition parties to cross vote in the Council election.