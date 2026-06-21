Praja Seve Ilakhe, separate Karnataka ministry to redress public woes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Saturday approved setting up of a separate ministry – Praja Seve Ilakhe (Department of Public Service) – to redress the grievances of the people effectively. A minister will be designated to oversee the department along with a senior IAS officer and other staff.
The move is being interpreted as Congress government’s effort to gauge any anti-incumbency sentiment against the government and to stem it before the 2028 Assembly elections.
Defending the initiative, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the department is required to understand the feelings of the people, who present their problems and grievances when they meet district in-charge ministers, chief minister or while holding protests.
“If things go as per law, everything works out naturally for everyone. But when there is a problem, people come to us. What is important is whether we can provide justice from our side and rectify a mistake if we can. In this context, we are forming the new ministry,” he said.
CM bats for weekly Jana Spandana meets
“When some ministers go on visits, people submit applications, which in turn are given to me. We will bring all these issues under the new department. All ministers will be involved in this department,” Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.
“The department will receive all grievances and verify them to provide information. It is not just a postman’s job. The ministry will provide information and do whatever possible to ensure justice,” he added.
He said all district in-charge ministers should hold Jana Spandana, or public interaction, meetings one day of the week at all taluk headquarters in all the 224 constituencies to hear out grievances of the public by involving local MLAs.
The grievances raised there will be brought to the Jana Seve Ilakhe for review and redressal. The responsibilities of MLAs will be defined soon in a government order, he said. RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre, Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader were also present. Other decisions
The construction of a new 200-bed super-specialty hospital building on the premises of Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences at Rs 100 crore.
Purchase of medical equipment to various departments of hospitals under Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute at Rs 80 crore. To undertake various civil works at Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences at Rs 18 crore. Reconstitution of cabinet sub-committees.
Deadline extended for farmers
The cabinet decided to extend the deadline for farmers of 13 villages in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural district to voluntarily give consent for the acquisition of 1,777.02 acres of land by KIADB to October 31, 2027.