Praja Seve Ilakhe, separate Karnataka ministry to redress public woes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Saturday approved setting up of a separate ministry – Praja Seve Ilakhe (Department of Public Service) – to redress the grievances of the people effectively. A minister will be designated to oversee the department along with a senior IAS officer and other staff.

The move is being interpreted as Congress government’s effort to gauge any anti-incumbency sentiment against the government and to stem it before the 2028 Assembly elections.

Defending the initiative, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the department is required to understand the feelings of the people, who present their problems and grievances when they meet district in-charge ministers, chief minister or while holding protests.

“If things go as per law, everything works out naturally for everyone. But when there is a problem, people come to us. What is important is whether we can provide justice from our side and rectify a mistake if we can. In this context, we are forming the new ministry,” he said.