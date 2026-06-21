Ready for talks with TN on Mekedatu: Ramalinga

BENGALURU: A day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution objecting to the Karnataka government’s Mekedatu plans, Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said the state government is ready to hold talks with the neighbouring state on the proposed balancing reservoir project and any concerns raised by that state.

Reddy said the Mekedatu project is a major initiative aimed at creating a balancing reservoir to store water during years of deficient rainfall, which occurs once in every four or five years. “We are ready to sit with Tamil Nadu and discuss. If they (Tamil Nadu government) come forward for discussions, we are ready to talk,’’ he said.

He asserted that the project will benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by regulating water flow in the river and ensuring more efficient release of water to the downstream state. The project is primarily intended to meet Bengaluru’s growing drinking water requirements and not for irrigation purposes. Bengaluru would receive about 4.75 tmcft of drinking water from the reservoir, while the project would also generate nearly 400 MW of electricity, he said.