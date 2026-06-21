Techie and YouTuber among three held in Rukmini Vasanth case

BENGALURU: The background of the three accused arrested by the Cyber Crime Police for for circulating objectionable Artificial Intelligence (AI) images and videos of actress Rukmini Vasanth on social media has shocked the police officials.

The trio are well-educated and were holding respectable positions in society. One of them was a software engineer, while the other with a nursing degree was a YouTuber and the third accused was working in a reputed chartered accountancy firm in the city. Three high-end mobile phones that were allegedly used in the crime were recovered from the trio.

G Ravikumar (24) of Chilakamukhi in Bagalkot had completed a degree in nursing and was running a YouTube channel. Having recently received his first earnings from YouTube, he allegedly developed a desire to make quick and easy money and began creating and uploading deep fake videos of actresses.

L Chandrakanth, (33), from Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga and a resident of Kamakshipalya, was employed at a reputed chartered accountancy firm in Bengaluru. Despite that he allegedly created deep fake images of actresses for personal gratification.

R Ranjith (25), from Mahalakshmi Nagar 4th Main Road in Nagasandra, is a software engineer earning an annual package of Rs 20 lakh. Police said that the accused who had a strong technical background confessed to creating AI-generated deep fake videos of leading actresses purely for “fun” and entertainment. The actress had filed a case at Cyber Crime Police Station of Bengaluru City.

The accused had created the AI videos of the actress with the intention of portraying her in a derogatory manner.