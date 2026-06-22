‘24x7 helpline soon to address grievances of people visiting hospitals’: Minister UT Khader

In an interaction with TNIE, minister UT Khader, who is handling the health portfolio for the second time, speaks on various issues related to the healthcare sector. From starting a helpline functioning out of his office to recruitment of medical staff, he has set priorities. He also speaks on the change of guard in the state. Excerpts...

As soon as the cabinet was formed, you’ve hit the ground running. Were you fully prepared?

Yes, because the post is not important, our work is. This is the opportunity to show our department that they should be alert. We understand the actual picture of the department when we witness, in person, how hospitals are functioning. It is necessary to see problems stemming from all sides.

For example, at night, it is important to find out in hospitals if the receptionist, the doctors, the nurses and the minimum staff are present or if the patients are made to wait for long. It is important to see if cleanliness is maintained after evening hours, whether the doctors and nurses are carrying out their duties fearlessly or if there are any disruptions, and if the surrounding organisations and associations are being cooperative. This is an appropriate time to gain a detailed understanding of these things.