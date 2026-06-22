BDA apartment residents flag security concerns

BENGALURU: Residents of Skandagiri Apartment Phase-II at Konadasapura, which is developed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), have alleged that work on several basic amenities remain incomplete nearly two years after occupancy.

This is causing security concerns, water supply issues and mounting maintenance costs, they said. The project, comprising 672 flats in six 14-storey blocks, was developed by a private contractor on behalf of the BDA. The housing complex is fully sold and currently houses more than 600 families.

Among the key concerns are the absence of a boundary wall on one side of the complex, inadequate CCTV coverage, insufficient street lighting and water supply issues. According to the residents, the missing compound wall has resulted in repeated incidents of trespassing, unauthorised entry and theft.

Naveen Holla, one of the residents, told TNIE that water scarcity is the most pressing issue for the community. He said the borewells are not able to cater to the total demand, forcing the apartment complex to rely on 18 to 20 water tankers carrying about 13,000 litres each every day.

The residents reported sewage blockages and pipeline clogging caused by hard water deposits. Although the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was recently cleaned after missing an April deadline, the benefits of the work are yet to be fully realised, he said.