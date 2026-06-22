BDA apartment residents flag security concerns

BENGALURU: Residents of Skandagiri Apartment Phase-II at Konadasapura, which is developed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), have alleged that work on several basic amenities remain incomplete nearly two years after occupancy.
This is causing security concerns, water supply issues and mounting maintenance costs, they said. The project, comprising 672 flats in six 14-storey blocks, was developed by a private contractor on behalf of the BDA. The housing complex is fully sold and currently houses more than 600 families.
Among the key concerns are the absence of a boundary wall on one side of the complex, inadequate CCTV coverage, insufficient street lighting and water supply issues. According to the residents, the missing compound wall has resulted in repeated incidents of trespassing, unauthorised entry and theft.
Naveen Holla, one of the residents, told TNIE that water scarcity is the most pressing issue for the community. He said the borewells are not able to cater to the total demand, forcing the apartment complex to rely on 18 to 20 water tankers carrying about 13,000 litres each every day.
The residents reported sewage blockages and pipeline clogging caused by hard water deposits. Although the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was recently cleaned after missing an April deadline, the benefits of the work are yet to be fully realised, he said.
Another resident, Kiran R, said flat owners paid around Rs 72,000 per flat towards two years of maintenance at the time of purchase in 2024, amounting to nearly Rs 5 crore collectively. However, several promised facilities and infrastructure components are not yet available, he said.
Kiran also alleged that despite the presence of borewells within the premises, the water sources are not effectively connected to the distribution system yet, forcing residents to depend heavily on private water tankers which cost Rs 1,300 each. He urged the BDA to complete all pending infrastructure works before the maintenance support expires in November.
Concerns have also been raised about improper garbage disposal and recurring basement flooding during rains.
Meanwhile, a BDA official said the construction of the compound wall could not be completed owing to a technical issue. Regarding water supply, the official said earlier borewells yielded insufficient water because of the rocky terrain in the area, necessitating the drilling of an additional borewell, which is now being used.
The official also said that the BDA has approached the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for a Cauvery water connection. The housing complex would be covered once the BWSSB extends its network to the area under its phased implementation plan. The official assured residents that all pending works would be completed at the earliest.