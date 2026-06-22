Bengaluru traffic forces many to miss test

BENGALURU: Getting to the exam centres conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Bengaluru on Sunday was a tale of two cities. While most students assigned to the Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College of Commerce and Management on Race Course Road, for instance, faced no trouble getting to the venue, at least two students assigned to the college – and many more at other centres – were delayed and denied entry. They were allegedly caught in traffic congestion caused by the swearing-in of newly-appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief BK Hariprasad.

Videos of students crying inconsolably, for being denied entry into the centre for arriving late by just a few minutes, were doing the rounds on social media. They were seen pleading with the examiners to excuse them and allow them entry. One of the students who arrived late was seen jumping the college fence. Some parents requested leniency, citing traffic jams caused by the Congress event, but exam centre gates closed at 1.30 pm as per NEET guidelines. TNIE could not independently verify or confirm any causality between the two events.

“Congress could have chosen any other day for its rally at Palace Grounds. Instead, it chose the very day thousands of students are appearing for NEET. As traffic disruptions choked Bengaluru, many students were delayed, and pleaded with authorities to be allowed inside,” said Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.