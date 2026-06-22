Hoax bomb threat email triggers security alert at Udupi District Court

A bomb threat email sent to the Udupi District Court on Monday morning triggered a major security alert, prompting an extensive search operation by police.

Following the receipt of the email, personnel from the Udupi City Police, along with the dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, rushed to the court complex and conducted a thorough inspection of the premises.

“All sections of the building were systematically inspected and no suspicious object was found,” a senior police officer said, terming it a hoax threat.

As a precautionary measure, security has been tightened at the court complex and additional police personnel have been deployed.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and verify its credibility. The Udupi Town Police are investigating the case.

(With inputs from PTI)