Karnataka CID inspector denies role in Rs 20 lakh robbery case

Sources said Kanakagiri was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison. The inspector allegedly denied any involvement in the crime. He told investigators that he knew Kupendra Reddy and had accompanied him on Friday but was unaware of the robbery.

“I came to know about the incident only after the police informed me,” he reportedly told investigators. He claimed that his police identity card, which had been kept on the dashboard of the car, was taken by the accused and misused, sources said.

Meanwhile, the other two accused told police that the inspector was aware of the robbery and that they had acted on his instructions. Police have seized the inspector’s mobile and are examining his call records and chats for evidence.