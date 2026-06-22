Karnataka CID inspector denies role in Rs 20 lakh robbery case

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inspector arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 20 lakh robbery has been remanded to judicial custody. During questioning, he allegedly claimed that he did not know about the robbery.
Mahesh Kanakagiri, a police inspector attached to the Homicide and Burglary Division of the CID, was arrested along with two accomplices, Kupendra Reddy and Vasanth Kumar, both real estate agents. The trio was arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing three Kerala-based businessmen of Rs 20 lakh at a hotel in Bengaluru.
Sources said Kanakagiri was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison. The inspector allegedly denied any involvement in the crime. He told investigators that he knew Kupendra Reddy and had accompanied him on Friday but was unaware of the robbery.
“I came to know about the incident only after the police informed me,” he reportedly told investigators. He claimed that his police identity card, which had been kept on the dashboard of the car, was taken by the accused and misused, sources said.
Meanwhile, the other two accused told police that the inspector was aware of the robbery and that they had acted on his instructions. Police have seized the inspector’s mobile and are examining his call records and chats for evidence.