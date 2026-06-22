Modi destroying India, Trump the world: Kharge

BENGALURU: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blaming him on various issues, from rising inflation to “failure” of foreign policy.

At a rally at which MLC B K Hariprasad took charge as KPCC president, he said the combo of Modi and US President Donald Trump has been destructive for India and the world.

“Modi is destroying India and Trump the world,” he said, slamming Modi for shifting from the neutral stance of the country’s foreign policy. “He brought a bad name to the country by dismantling the neutral foreign policy when Nehru was PM. He is strangulating the people of the country,” he alleged.

“What Modi gave was unemployment, misinformation and false promises. One day or the other, the Modi government will collapse, you wait and watch as he has put countrymen into distress. He has not done any work properly to fulfil the aspirations of labourers, women and students whom he had promised to help,” he said.