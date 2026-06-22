Monsoon to revive, increase rainfall across Karnataka

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next five days, while rainfall activity across Karnataka is likely to intensify later this week as the southwest monsoon revives, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD scientist CS Patil said the monsoon is currently in a weak phase but is expected to become active within the next three days, leading to increased rainfall in several parts of the state.

He explained that an upper-air cyclonic circulation is currently influencing weather patterns over the region.

The circulation, characterised by rotating winds in the upper atmosphere, helps lift moisture and create conditions conducive to rain. “The circulation is likely to intensify in the coming days, and rainfall across the state is expected to increase,” he said.

While Bengaluru is likely to continue receiving light to moderate showers, the coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions are expected to witness more widespread rainfall once the monsoon strengthens.