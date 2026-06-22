North division cops verify 97 rowdy-sheeters in special drive

BENGALURU: The Rowdy Suppression Squads of the North Division of the Bengaluru City Police conducted a special operation on Saturday night by visiting the residences of 97 rowdy-sheeters across the jurisdictions of 13 police stations in the division.

The cops verified the current activities of the rowdy-sheeters and warned them against engaging in criminal activities. The surprise visits were aimed at monitoring their activities and ensuring compliance with legal requirements. Police collected information regarding the current occupations and activities of the rowdy-sheeters.

Officials also verified whether they were regularly attending court hearings and checked if any had been declared warrant absconders, proclaimed offenders, or long-pending register accused for failing to appear before the courts. The operation was conducted under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) BS Nemagouda and under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners of Police of the three subdivisions.