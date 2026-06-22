RTI saves widow’s Rs 3.76 crore properties from auction

BENGALURU: As the Right to Information (RTI) Act marks 21 years, a case from Bengaluru highlights the law’s continued role in correcting administrative errors and protecting citizens from wrongful official action.

An 83-year-old widow, Theresa Xavier, used the Act to challenge an order issued by a local tahsildar that sought to auction four flats belonging to her family to recover dues arising from a dispute involving a builder. The properties are estimated to be worth around Rs 3.76 crore, based on a guidance value of Rs 7,600 per sqft.

Auction notices had been pasted on the doors of the flats for recovery of Rs 56.81 lakh, along with interest. The recovery proceedings stemmed from a RERA complaint filed by flat buyers against the builder for allegedly failing to obtain an occupancy certificate and complete promised amenities.

On June 10, Theresa Xavier, the land owner, filed an RTI application seeking details of the order, the basis for the proposed auction, the official guidance value and particulars of the properties identified for recovery. She alleged that her family’s flats had been attached instead of those belonging to the builder.

In a reply issued on June 19, authorities informed her that the original order dated May 20 had been amended. The revised order identified three flats belonging to the builder for auction, instead of the four flats owned by Xavier’s family.

Xavier said she had been engaged in a long-running dispute with the builder and alleged that she had been left with incomplete flats. Sheclaimed that she had spent substantial amounts to complete most of the units, while one flat remains unfinished.