Siddaramaiah gave up CM’s post as per agreement, says DKS

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said Siddaramaiah gave up the chief minister’s post for him as per the “50-50 agreement” struck at the high command level.

“There was an agreement in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and it was not discussed at all. Siddaramaiah gave up power as per the agreement,” he said at the ‘sankalpa’ rally at which BK Hariprasad took charge as KPCC president.

Shivakumar announced that five-member guarantee committees will be formed at every panchayat and wards in the days to come to verify the documents of beneficiaries.

Shivakumar said in the coming days, a decision will be taken in the Cabinet to hold student elections in colleges. “Student elections will be held from this very year,” he said.