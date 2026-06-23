After health break, Dr Parameshwara back in action

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who was out of action for about a week as he was not well, returned to his duties with a bang on Monday. He held a review of the revenue department at Vidhana Soudha and instructed officials to speed up the process of filling up vacancies and to promote officials as it is pending for a long time. He also took part in a cabinet subcommittee meeting chaired by CM DK Shivakumar.

Last Wednesday, while recuperating at home, he had issued an order promoting 232 Grade-2 tahsildars to Grade-1. This time, mainly revenue inspectors are likely to be promoted as deputy tahsildars. This is to take officials into confidence as they work at the grassroots level and interact with people, especially farmers, on a daily basis.

Parameshwara gave the last cabinet meeting a miss on Saturday as his doctor advised him against working. He also missed the party’s rally for the swearing-in of BK Hariprasad as KPCC cheif on Sunday. However, he was at Vidhana Soudha on June 18 to cast his vote in MLC polls.

After visiting Delhi a week ago, he had contracted an infection, but took part in a rally organised by his supporters in the Koratagere Assembly constituency on June 14. That worsened his condition and had confined himself to his home since then. Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Hariprasad visited him at his residence and inquired about his health.